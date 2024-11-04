LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.