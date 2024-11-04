Loop Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Loop Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a $113.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALTR. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.69, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,753,951.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,360 shares of company stock worth $35,476,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the software’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

