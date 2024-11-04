Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Everest Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.36.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EG opened at $350.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.72.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

