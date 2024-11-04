Lyft (LYFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lyft Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
Analyst Ratings Changes
LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LYFT
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- What are earnings reports?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.