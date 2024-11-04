Lyft (LYFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

