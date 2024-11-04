M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Shares of MHO stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 6.52. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

