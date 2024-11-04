Get alerts:

Dallas, Texas / October 31, 2024 — Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) (“MangoRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in men’s health and wellness products, announced today that it has regained full compliance with the minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”).

On October 30, 2024, Mangoceuticals received a letter from Nasdaq stating that the Company has fulfilled the minimum bid price requirement as per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq confirmed that for 10 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of Mangoceuticals’ common stock was at or above $1.00 per share, leading to the Company regaining compliance with the stipulated requirement.

MangoRx focuses on developing various men’s health and wellness products and services through a secure telemedicine platform. The Company’s offerings include services related to men’s wellness such as erectile dysfunction, hair growth, hormone replacement therapies, and weight management. To enhance consumer experience, MangoRx’s telemedicine platform streamlines the process for prescription requests, which are attentively reviewed by a physician and discreetly delivered to the patient’s location through the Company’s partner compounding pharmacy.

In the disclosed press release, Mangoceuticals emphasizes its commitment to innovation and expansion within the men’s health sector. The Company aims to create a strong brand presence in a competitive market while addressing evolving consumer preferences.

While the Company expresses optimism regarding future developments, it acknowledges the existence of potential challenges and uncertainties. Mangoceuticals cautions investors that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and external factors that may impact actual results, including market dynamics, regulatory requirements, and evolving consumer trends.

Interested parties can access comprehensive financial information and detailed reports on Mangoceuticals’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at www.sec.gov or the Company’s official website at https://www.mangoceuticals.com/sec-filings.

