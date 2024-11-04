Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.08 on Monday. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 71.21% and a negative net margin of 71.93%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.