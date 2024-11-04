Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

