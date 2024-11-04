Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,502,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,509 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,460,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,998 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

