Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 161,227 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $904,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 240,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,909 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $410.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.77 and a one year high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

