Methanex (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 0.1 %

MX stock opened at C$54.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.34. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$49.21 and a 52 week high of C$74.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MX. Barclays downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Price acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.69 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.00. In related news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.75 per share, with a total value of C$136,876.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Price purchased 500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.00. Insiders bought a total of 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $262,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.