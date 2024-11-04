MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,202 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $3,922,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 706,159 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.41 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

