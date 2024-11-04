Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 16,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 59,381 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $410.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.77 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.03.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,292.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

