Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $152,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $16.92 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.