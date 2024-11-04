Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 24,781 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.18 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

