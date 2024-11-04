Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 499 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

