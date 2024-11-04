Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) and Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Critical Comparison

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) and Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mr Price Group and Destination XL Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 1.70 Destination XL Group $521.82 million 0.30 $27.85 million $0.24 11.21

Destination XL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mr Price Group. Mr Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destination XL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mr Price Group and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr Price Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Destination XL Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Destination XL Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Mr Price Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mr Price Group and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A Destination XL Group 3.11% 11.10% 4.54%

Summary

Destination XL Group beats Mr Price Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Homeware, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, footwear, underwear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women’s smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room. In addition, the company provides credit services; insurance products; cellular products and services; mobile devices and accessories; and value-added services. It serves its customers through an omni-channel retail distribution in Africa, as well as through its online channels. Mr Price Group Limited was founded in 1885 and is based in Durban, South Africa.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens under various private labels. The company offers its products under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

