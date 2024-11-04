Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,654,000 after buying an additional 102,010 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 540,436 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,504,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 508,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 414,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

