Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Natera were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,374.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,374.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Natera Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $124.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

