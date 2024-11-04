National Bank Financial Estimates AEM FY2024 Earnings

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,320,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,281,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,638,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,106,000 after acquiring an additional 672,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,083,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,657,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

