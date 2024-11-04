National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GIL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.20.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$69.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$39.60 and a 12 month high of C$69.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.54.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Director Michener Chandlee purchased 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$2,077,495.00. Also, Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,471. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

