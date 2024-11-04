Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

