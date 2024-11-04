New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of WEX by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $173.79 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,214.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,214.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

