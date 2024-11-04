New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,679 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Loews by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,376,000 after acquiring an additional 507,513 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Loews by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,183,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Loews by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,858,000 after acquiring an additional 161,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 820,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 692,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on L. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,460 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of L opened at $79.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $83.54.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

