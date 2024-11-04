New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Teleflex worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $211.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.49 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

