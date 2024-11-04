New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.28 Million Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crane by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $157.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91. Crane has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

