New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,057 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of APA by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

APA stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.91%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

