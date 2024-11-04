New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,356,000 after purchasing an additional 317,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,257.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 160,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 131,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

SRPT stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.69 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 273.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

