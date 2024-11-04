New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

BRX opened at $27.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

