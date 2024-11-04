New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,822 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Match Group worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Match Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,262,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 217,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

