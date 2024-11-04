New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,321 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Assurant worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Assurant alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 32.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,179,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,730,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Assurant by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after buying an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 143,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $191.76 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $201.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.