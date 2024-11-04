New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,305 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $131.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $62.23 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

