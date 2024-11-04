NewtekOne (NEWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 14.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NewtekOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.29. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 40,134 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $471,574.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,952,619.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 48,283 shares of company stock valued at $569,472. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley downgraded NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

