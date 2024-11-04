Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1,001.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BURL opened at $242.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $120.31 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

