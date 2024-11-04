Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 347.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Saia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $27,733,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 43,625.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.00.

Saia Trading Down 1.6 %

SAIA opened at $480.69 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.41 and a 200-day moving average of $433.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

