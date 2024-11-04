Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,599 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

