Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Solar by 119.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,374 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 51.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.13.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $204.94 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

