Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

NYSE KNX opened at $52.93 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 278.27%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $539,119. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

