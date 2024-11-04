Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,970 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3,092.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.80 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

