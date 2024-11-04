Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 6.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of DOCU opened at $71.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,684.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,782.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,794 shares of company stock worth $3,729,676 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
