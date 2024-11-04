Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after buying an additional 1,711,268 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 25.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after acquiring an additional 482,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New York Times by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 438,680 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.