Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

