Noble Financial Comments on FAT Brands FY2024 Earnings

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of FAT Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the company will earn ($10.23) per share for the year. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FAT Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.79) EPS.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

FAT Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.80. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FAT Brands

In other FAT Brands news, Director Mark Elenowitz acquired 6,200 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,200. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,544 shares of company stock valued at $86,198. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -6.07%.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.