North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.25.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$27.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.55. The stock has a market cap of C$730.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$22.68 and a 52-week high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $290,121 over the last 90 days. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

