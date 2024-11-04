Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

NOG opened at $35.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.80. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $52,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,440.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,440.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,008 shares of company stock worth $228,013. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

