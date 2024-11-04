Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NTR opened at C$67.50 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$60.74 and a 1-year high of C$83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.13%.

Insider Activity at Nutrien

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,444.30. Also, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,710 shares of company stock worth $814,824. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

