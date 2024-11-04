Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) versus Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Critical Review

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 50.23% 12.70% 5.92% Farmhouse -3,273.33% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Farmhouse”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 5.72 $75.94 million N/A N/A Farmhouse $10,000.00 248.19 -$560,000.00 ($0.03) -4.67

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Farmhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Farmhouse

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.