Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NULG stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

