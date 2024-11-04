O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $4.88 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $222.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average is $206.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.