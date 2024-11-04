Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 5,887 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $197.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average of $183.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.47 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

